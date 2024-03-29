Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,647 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after acquiring an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,001,000 after buying an additional 111,651 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,027 shares of company stock worth $102,761,314 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. 1,887,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,027. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

