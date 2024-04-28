Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

