Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 2,335 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 462,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,987 shares of company stock valued at $663,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XMTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

