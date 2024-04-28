United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

UPS opened at $147.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.