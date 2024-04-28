Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $12.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 1.8 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $756.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.55. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.