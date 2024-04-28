First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

First Bancorp of Indiana stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp of Indiana Dividend Announcement

About First Bancorp of Indiana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.