Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 3.3 %

Educational Development stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.19. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

