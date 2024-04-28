Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

