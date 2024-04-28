Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

