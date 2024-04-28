Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

