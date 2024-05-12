Exxon Mobil Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.