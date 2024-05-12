Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIN

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.