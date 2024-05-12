Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.50.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,775,413.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

