Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPCT stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $552,842.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,032,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,268,013.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 266,280 shares of company stock worth $2,722,885 over the last ninety days.

