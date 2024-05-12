Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 126.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 55.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

