Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 25,575 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 66,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 48,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.48.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.