Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Lakeland Industries has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Industries to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.49. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

