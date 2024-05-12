Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of PECO opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
