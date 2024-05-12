iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.