Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (FOSLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 31st

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
FOSLL opened at $10.20 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
