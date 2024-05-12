Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

CCOI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.59 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,184,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,942,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.