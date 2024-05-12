Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,980 shares of company stock worth $23,053,480. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

AMP stock opened at $433.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.57. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

