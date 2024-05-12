US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.