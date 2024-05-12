Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $297.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.