Truist Financial Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $87.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

IAC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IAC by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IAC by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IAC by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

