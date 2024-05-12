Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $46.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,193,679.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at $189,622,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 91.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intapp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intapp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $344,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

