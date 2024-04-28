Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 193.7% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE ETW opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
