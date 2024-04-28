Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 193.7% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ETW opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 171.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,457,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

