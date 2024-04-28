StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
