StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NAII stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

