Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $41.00 at BTIG Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,597. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $97,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

