Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

