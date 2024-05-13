HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 491,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 104,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,499,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

