Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Playtika Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 902,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,151. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

