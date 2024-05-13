Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $26.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 171,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,578,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

