Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 491,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,763. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

