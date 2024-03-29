Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average of $232.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

