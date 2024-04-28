Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,823,000 after acquiring an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 109,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

PTC stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.25. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

