Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

