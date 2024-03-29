Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Gyrodyne Price Performance

GYRO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gyrodyne has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.66.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.