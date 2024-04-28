Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $335.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

