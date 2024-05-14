Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock valued at $104,795,772. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

