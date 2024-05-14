Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.