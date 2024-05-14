BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $107.50 Average PT from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Scotiabank raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BMRN opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
