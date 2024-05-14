Susquehanna Trims Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price to $135.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

