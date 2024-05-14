Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.39.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.