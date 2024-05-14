Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

