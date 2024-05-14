Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERAFree Report) in a research note published on Friday, RTT News reports.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $204,732.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $221,244.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $204,732.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,389 shares of company stock worth $1,091,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $174,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

