Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

