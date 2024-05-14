Analysts Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $233.90

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.85. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.