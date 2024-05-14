Analysts Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $233.90

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.90.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on COR
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora Price Performance
Cencora stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.85. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.