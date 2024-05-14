MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 598,500 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

