DigiByte Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.02 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $200.44 million and $7.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,763.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.00753649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00133101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00058734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00194793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00105623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,976,582,511 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

