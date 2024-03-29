Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 688.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

